Capital Murder Arrest in Newton County

On Thursday, July 26th around 2:30 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman about an explosion near her home in the Pine Grove Community. After looking outside the caller saw that her neighbor’s home was fully engulfed. She was not certain if anyone was in the residence at the time. The Newton and Trout Creek Fire Departments were immediately dispatched to the scene. Moments later the caller called again stating her neighbor had approached her stating that his girlfriend was still inside the residence. Firemen arrived at the scene and made entry in the burning residence, where the body of the deceased victim was discovered. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office opened an investigation that led to the arrest of boyfriend, Darrell Huffman, age 57 of Newton for the murder of 59 year old Dora Lynn Johnson. It was believed by investigators that Huffman set fire to the residence.

Justice of the Peace, Mike Greer has arraigned Huffman on Capital Murder charges and his bond is set at $1 million dollars. The autopsy report stated that Johnson died of smoke inhalation. The investigation is being conducted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, State Fire Marshal and Texas Rangers.