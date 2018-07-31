Local Author Joins History Center Celebration

The History Center & Museum’s 30th Anniversary Celebration will be held on August 8th, 2018 from 1 to 5 p.m. A book signing by author Bobby Bean will be featured during the event. He is releasing his book “Once An Eagle” and will be present to meet and greet folks. This will be the first opportunity to purchase a copy of the book. Pictured are Bobby, his wife, Anne and their grandchildren.

Displays in the museum section include the dinosaur footprint and the ancient whale bone found in Yellow Bayou.

There are 50 volunteers from Deweyville to Burkeville, all working on projects of interest to them and to the history center. Come enjoy a celebration to remember! Refreshments will be served. The anniversary will be held at the Howard Civic Center and the public is invited.