Coach Johnston Speaks to the Lions

The Newton Lions Club met on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Eagle’s Landing in Newton. The meeting was well attended and quite informative. The meeting began with a delicious meal prepared by Kay Jones and Kristy Staley. Thank you ladies!

At the start up of the meeting, Sam Collins introduced Bobby Bean, author of the newly released book, “Once An Eagle”. His book is on sale at the History Center for $30. You can also buy a copy at the Center’s 30th Anniversary Party on Wednesday, August 8th. Everyone is invited to enjoy the celebration.

W.T. Johnston served as the guest speaker for the meeting and of course, talked all things FOOTBALL! He is so proud to have been coaching when the Newton Eagles won the State Championship last year. Some of his best players have since graduated, but he said some of his best players are still on the team! Last year there were 22 players starting at the beginning of the season, and 22 finished the year out at the state game.

The new football schedule can be seen in the Newton County News this week on page 10.

Coach Johnston shared that NHS had lost two coaches this year – Coach Pendland retired and Coach Diggles will be moving on to Woodville. Brady Barbay, son of Brian Barbay and grandson of Coach Curtis Barbay, will be joining the ranks. He will also be teaching math for NHS. Barbay is a recent Arkansas Tech graduate.

Lacy Johns will also be joining the mighty Eagles as a coach.

Coach Johnston stated, “Everyone thinks we will end up back in Dallas this year.” He also said that the hardest part of the job this year is managing his players egos. “When you get offered scholarships from so many colleges, it kind of gets to you.” It was good to get a sneak peek from the coach before the season starts.

Another exciting part of a new year at the Lions Club was voting for club sweetheart. Ballots were given to the members to vote on the Lions Club Sweetheart for 2018-2019. The winner was Reagan Gulley, daughter of Rodrick and Fajr Gulley.

The next Lions Club meeting will be held on Thursday, October 4th at noon at Eagle’s Landing. Hope to see you there!