30th Anniversary and Book Release A Great Success

After 30 years of service to the community, the history center held an anniversary celebration on Wednesday, August 8th. The event was held at the Howard Civic Center from 1 to 5 p.m. The history center also celebrated the release of the new book, “Once an Eagle” by Bobby Bean with a book signing by the author.

Kim Cline of State Representative James White’s office was in attendance to present a resolution to the Newton County Historical Commission honoring them for their years of excellence.

Many community members stopped in to enjoy the refreshments and fellowship as others were excited to get a first peek at the new book being released. Bean wrote the book as a gift to the community and all sales go to the Newton County Historical Commission.

Pictured is the History Commission Board Members – Ben Lindsey, John Jefferson, Pam Wright, Johnnie Miller, Sherrie Leach and Sam Collins. Front row – Bobby Bean and Mary Elizabeth Fortenberry.

If you are interested in purchasing a copy of the new book, stop in at the history center. “Once an Eagle” is both informative and entertaining.