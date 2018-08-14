RAIN Website to be Launched this Week

Thursday, August 16, 2018 marks the start of a new website to help inform the public of weather conditions that threaten the area. The website, www.setexasrain.org was developed by a five county coalition headed by County Judges from Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, and Orange Counties to improve access to critical information.

The SE TEXAS RAIN site displays rainfall, streamflow, and stream and reservoir levels in major streams, bayous, and reservoirs compiled from many data sources which include the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Weather Service (NWS). The system relies on a network of river and reservoir gaging stations throughout the five-county area of Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, and Orange Counties as well as the Sabine and Neches River Basins in the Southeast Texas region.

The purpose of the SE TEXAS RAIN website is to provide the information collected by the gages in a user-friendly format directly to the public to assist the public in making self-informed decisions during threatening weather conditions. This information is also used by Emergency Management Offices, county governments and local and regional governments to advise the public of rising water conditions in reservoirs, rivers and bayous.