Accident Becomes Drug Arrest For Sheriff’s Office

On Sunday evening, October 7th, the Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department was called out to an accident about 4 miles north of Burkeville on Highway 87. According to Fire Chief Charles Duckworth, shortly after 5 p.m. they were called to the scene where a San Antonio man driving a Dodge passenger vehicle was traveling south and crossed the centerline and nearly struck another vehicle head on. The car then went completely off the road and struck a traffic sign and some trees. Chief Duckworth said the driver had what appeared to be minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

In the course of working the accident, Chief Duckworth found a white substance and immediately called the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Owens responded. The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. After testing it was proven that he was driving while intoxicated and in possession of 23 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. The driver was identified as 34 year old Antonio Cavasos of San Antonio and had 6 warrants out of New Mexico for his arrest. Sheriff Billy Rowles said Cavasos was wanted for possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony, trafficking a controlled substance, a felony, aggravated burglary, a felony, larceny, a misdemeanor and harassment and driving while intoxicated, also misdemeanors. DPS reports that all information is preliminary as troopers continue to investigate the crash.