Raising Up Hard Working & Winning Young People

Burkeville Independent School District students took home several top places in the Lamar Institute of Technology (LIT) welding competition sponsored by the Texas Rice Festival on October 3, 2018. Over twenty schools and about 200 kids from the surrounding areas and Houston attended the competition. The competition was a timed event and was scored on general weld appearance including undercuts, bead appearance, size, ripple, and porosity.

Welding instructor, Mr. David Hadnot, has brought Burkeville ISD students to the LIT competition for over seven years, and his students take home many of the top ten places in both categories. This year was no exception. Each year the competition is divided into two categories: Class I (9th and 10th grades), and Class II (11th and 12th graders).

BISD Winning Students in Class I – 2nd place Gracie Smith, 3rd place John Jones, 4th place Hailey Hicks, 7th place Andrew Edwards, and 8th place Ashlynn Chaney.

BISD Winning Students in Class II – 4th place Brody Simmons, 5th place Devon Lakey.

All these students won a bucket filled with welding supplies such as welding gloves, hood, glasses and a wire brush. In addition, Gracie Smith, John Jones, Brody Simmons and Devon Lakey won Carhart jackets.