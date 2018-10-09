Woman Flown to St. Elizabeth after Single Car Crash in Newton County

On Sunday, October 7, 2018, at around 7 p..m. the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a single vehicle crash on State Hwy. 87 in Newton County. The crash occurred just north of FM 363. According to preliminary reports, a 2006 Cadillac passenger vehicle was traveling north on 87 when according to the driver, she swerved to avoid a dog in the roadway. As the driver swerved she lost control of the vehicle traveling off the road striking several trees before coming to a rest. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle for several minutes but managed to get herself out of the vehicle. The driver was identified as 37 year old Shannon Quarles of Newton. Quarles was transported by ambulance to the heli-pad at Trout Creek Fire Department where she was then flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. According to DPS there are no additional details to be released.