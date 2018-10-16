Newton Soars Over Kountze

By Jon Meek; Photo by Heather Foster

The Newton Eagles hosted the Kountze Lions on Friday night. It was a district opening week for District 12-3A division 2. Newton looked to continue the dominant performance knocking off high-ranking 4A schools Silsbee, West Orange Stark and Gilmer. The Eagles didn’t miss a step.

Newton came out and scored just 15 seconds into the game – the score was 7-0. Kountze didn’t even get a first down until late in the 2nd quarter and by then the score was 58-0.

After halftime Newton started kicking field goals on second downs to avoid running up the scoreboard. The Newton tradition has always been to be respectful and try not to just run up the score. The Eagles easily rolled to victory 70-0 and now prepare to face Hemphill this Friday at Hornets Stadium.

Shown in the picture is Darwin Barlow running through a host of Lions.