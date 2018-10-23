Burkeville Celebrates Homecoming

Burkeville ISD had an outstanding Homecoming night. Despite not having an opponent for homecoming they had an entirely different plan with plenty of fun involved. They had a wonderful community turnout for their Powder Puff and Alumni/Staff Flag Football game. They would like to thank our PTO for helping to organize the event and the many alumni who participated in the game. They also had special performances from their Mustang Band, Cheerleaders, and Mini Might Mustangs. All gate proceeds are going to their Project Graduation.

Burkeville Homecoming Court – Burkeville 2018 Queen Bailey Falwell and King Daunte Hartsfield, Freshman Duchess Hope Lilly, Sophomore Duchess Alicia Johnston, Junior Duchess Se’ Dayshia Gatson, Senior Duchesses Sierra Hutton, and Alexis Williams.