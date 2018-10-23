Newton Gearing up for Homecoming Weekend

Homecoming is an exciting time to welcome NHS alumni home for a great time of fun and festivities. It is always a treat to see the State Champion Newton Eagles strut their stuff on the football field as well.

Friday night the Newton Eagles will play the New Waverly Bulldogs here at home at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, October 27th the square will be filled with booths selling great food, crafts and so much more. The parade will be held at 2:00 p.m. on the courthouse square. Line up for the parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Newton Elementary School on East Street. The theme for this year’s parade is “Around the World” which opens such a broad scope of ideas.

Booth rental is available for all those that are interested in selling crafts, food or drinks. The contact person for booth rental is Jennifer Satterwhite at First Financial. Call 409-224-7501 or stop in at First Financial Bank for all the information on booth rental. For parade entry information contact Emily Bean Germgross, at 409-379-8709. Let’s make this the best homecoming celebration ever. In this week’s issue we are proud to share local businesses that wish Newton Alumni and former residents a Happy Homecoming this weekend.

Pick up the latest copy for the pics of Newton’s Homecoming Court on Page 5 of NCN!