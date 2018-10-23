“Prayer Meeting” Comment by Sheriff Rowles Catches the Attention of Atheist Group

In the last Sheriff’s report Sheriff Billy Rowles reported that puppies were dropped off at a local dump. He stated that he had a “prayer meeting” with the woman that dropped off the puppies. He explained that it is against the law to dump off dogs and said he didn’t think she would do it again. Since his report was published last week the Freedom from Religion Foundation received at least one complaint about the comment and responded to Rowles comment with a letter. In the letter staff attorney Ryan Jayne wrote he objected to Rowles use of religious language, calling it “alarming and unacceptable.” We spoke with Sheriff Rowles and he stated that the phrase was a figure of speech, such as “God Bless” or a “come to Jesus meeting.” Sheriff Rowles said, “we did not literally have a prayer meeting.” Rowles said that he had not seen the letter and did not plan to respond. “If they want to talk to me about this matter, they can come to my office. I will be glad to talk with them eyeball to eyeball.” He said that no one saw the woman dump the puppies but when asked about the dogs she did say they were hers.

For more of the story pick up a paper on the local newsstands on Tuesday, October 23rd.

A special prayer meeting will be held on Friday, October 26th at 12:00 noon on the courthouse square. The meeting is being held to pray for Sheriff Rowles and Newton County.