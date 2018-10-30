The Eagles Charge toward the District Championship

Story by Jon Meek; Photo by Heather Foster

The Newton Eagles hosted New Waverly on Friday night. It was Homecoming in Newton. The bleachers were full of NHS Alumni and former players excited to see the state champs in action. The Eagles would not disappoint. Newton’s offense is going through what I call a transition period. A time very similar to last season, consisting of opening up a large playbook and using multiple players switching in and out. This strategy increases the depth and helped a great deal in Newton’s state championship run last year – going 15 and 0. The defense also uses this strategy just without the exciting trick plays, but includes plenty of blitzes and some sneaky drop-back coverage.

Newton ended up beating New Waverly soundly 61-0. The Eagles are 7-0 and 3-0. They will travel to Corrigan Camden Friday night to face the 7-1 Corrigan Bulldogs. The game will be broadcasted on FM 102.7 and setxsports.com.