ATV Accident Sends Newton Woman To Hospital

On Saturday, October 27, 2018, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on CR 4018 in Newton County. The crash occurred near FM 363.

The initial reports indicate that a Mahindra All-Terrain vehicle was traveling southbound on CR 4018. A 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on CR 4018. Both vehicles entered a narrow curve and collided.

The driver of the Mahindra, 61-year-old Kathaleen Crain of Newton, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, 18-year-old Timothy Ludlam of Newton, and his passenger were not injured in the crash. Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles warns local residents to stay off highways and county roads with All Terrain Vehicles (ATV’s). They are not designed to run on regular roadways. The riders and drivers are not safe at higher speeds.

At this time, there are no additional details to be released.