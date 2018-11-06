City of Newton Receives a Grant for East Newton Water Supply Corp.

The Sabine River Authority of Texas was pleased to award the City of Newton a Community Assistance Program Grant on November 1st as part of SRA’s Fiscal Year 2019 Economic Development Initiative. The $20,000 check will be used to assist the City to provide a stable water supply to East Newton WSC. David Montagne, SRA’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, in a letter to the City, wrote “The City’s project to provide water to the East Newton WSC after the WSC’s water well collapse and phase them into the City’s service area is an initiative that SRA supports in its efforts to improve water and wastewater systems throughout the basin” and “SRA looks forward to working with the City in the future a we continue to focus on increasing the economic vitality of the Sabine River Basin.” Pictured is Donnie Meek, City Administrator, Tom Beall, SRA Board, Mark Bean, Newton Mayor, Earl Williams, SRA Board President, Joni Miller, City Council, and James Bean, City Council.