Newton Continues to Dominate

Story by Jon Meek; Photo courtesy Sherry Tracy

Week 10 of the high school football season was expected by many to be the Eagles biggest challenge in district, but if you traveled to Corrigan on Friday or tuned in to KTXJ 102.7, you would think anything but that!

Newton got the ball first and on four plays and 60 yards later, Barlow scored from 6 yards out. The score was 6-0. The Eagles extra point was blocked. Newton’s defense easily stopped Corrigan on their first possession with 3 plays and out. The Eagles would reach the 27-yard line of Corrigan on their next possession thanks to a strong run by junior running back Kevin Watson. Four plays later Corrigan made a huge stop on a 4th down when a pass from Foster to Seastrunk fell incomplete causing a turnover on downs.

Newton would relax in the second half cruising to a victory 56-7.

Newton, who is now 8-0 (4-0) will host Anderson Shiro at home who is 6-2 (3-1) Friday night for the outright district crown.