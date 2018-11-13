Eagles Win District in a Strong 2018 Season

Story by Jon Meek; Photo by Heather Foster

The Newton Eagles hosted the Anderson-Shiro Owls Friday night. It was Senior Night as the Eagles prepared to finish off the regular season at a perfect 9-0.

On this Friday night the Owls would try and succeed with an onside kick to start the game. Newton was caught off guard and quickly found themselves on defense to start the game for the first time of the season. No worries though, the Eagles defense stepped up shutting down the Owls with 3 plays and a punt. The Owls defense has been their biggest weapon most of the season, giving up only 47 points in 8 games. It would prove to be an accurate start for that possession as the Eagles were held and forced to punt. The Owls fumbled on their next possession and Darwin Barlow, who was playing on defense, recovered the fumble at the Owl 44. Just a few plays later and D’Low Fowler ran 16 yards for a Newton touchdown. The score was 7-0 with 7:49 in the 1st quarter.

Right before half-time a record was broken on Barbay Field. Caleb Colon had already broken the Newton record for longest field goal hitting a 46-yarder in week 2 against Silsbee. Clint Walker had held the record with a 44-yard field goal in 1996. Colon kicked a 47-yard bomb a few minutes before the half, breaking his previous record.

The Eagles are district champs again with the win over Anderson-Shiro 47-0, and roll into the playoffs on a 24-game winning streak. They are ranked the #1 team in 3-A.

The Eagles will travel to Carthage this Friday night to face a surprisingly good 4th place Paul Pewitt Brahmas, who are 8-2 from District 11.