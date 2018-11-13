Veterans Honored at Memorial Service

The Newton County Veteran’s Memorial Program was held on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Howard Civic Center in Newton. The center was full of veterans, their relatives and a host of visitors wishing to commemorate this very special event. Old and young alike enjoyed this very inspirational and touching tribute to the veterans who have served our country, both in war and active duty.

The Master of Ceremonies was Mr. Sam Collins, MAJ, USAF. Collins, as usual, was entertaining yet solemn at times speaking of his service in the United States Air Force. The Newton High School Band, under the direction of Tim Hunger, did a tremendous job with the medley of armed forces songs. Marsha Peppas, Director of the Middle School Choir, led them in the armed forces songs, which was enjoyed by the crowd.

There were five World War II veterans in attendance; and each one gave a small glimpse into their time overseas. Two of the veterans that spoke played football at Newton High School just a few years ago. William R. Blackshear and Post 78 of the American Legion held a flag folding ceremony. The presentation was both moving and so meaningful. After the ceremony, the flag was presented to a recent widow of a U.S. Veteran in the audience.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Bo Siau, EF, USA, with the “Star Spangled Banner” being sung by David Hines. Jacob Thomas of the Newton High School Band played “Taps” at the closing of the ceremony.