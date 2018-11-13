Weeks Wins County Judge Seat in Newton County

After a competitive and exciting election cycle in 2018, the race is officially over for Newton County. Some states are still counting in a few elections but as for Newton County, it is finished. With the highest mid-term turnout in Texas for the last 50 years, this election was anything but dull.

Pictured is Kenneth Weeks and some of his family on election night. This picture was taken after the final Newton County boxes had come in to be counted.

All the candidates worked hard to campaign in Newton County. Congratulations to the winners and all those that stepped up and participated in the American election process. Weeks will be sworn into office on January 1, 2019.