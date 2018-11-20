Miss Christmas Pageant Winners Announced

Photo by Heather Foster

The Annual Miss Newton Christmas Pageant was held November 17th at the Newton Elementary Auditorium and it was a beautiful display of holiday style. The winners in each category are as follows: 2018 Queens Baby Tot – Kailee Havard; Tiny Tot – Brielle Hall; Petite Miss – Londyn Simmons; Little Miss – Allison Golihare; Junior Miss – Rylin Perry; Young Miss – Addilynn Trammell; Teen Miss – Trinity Gulley; Miss Christmas 2018 – Stormy Woods; and the Miss Raffle Ticket Winner is Allison Golihare. What a splendid start to the most wonderful time of year!