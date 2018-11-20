Newton County Judge Found Guilty of a Class C Misdemeanor Assault

On Friday, November 16, 2018, court was held in the District Courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse by Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Brenda Smith. The trial was in regards to the accusation of assault from Newton County Tax Assessor Collector Melissa Burks against Newton County Judge Paul Price.

Justice of the Peace, Brenda Smith, reports that with a three man/three woman jury Price was found guilty of a Class C Misdemeanor and fined $500. Price was represented by Blair Bisbey of the Seale, Stover & Bisbey Law Firm in Jasper and is appealing the case. Kenneth Weeks was recently elected to the position of Newton County Judge and will take office on January 1st.