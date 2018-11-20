Newton Rolls Paul Pewitt in Round 1 of the Playoffs

Story by Jon Meek; Photo by Heather Foster

The Newton Eagles traveled to Carthage on Friday, November 16 to face Paul Pewitt in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Pewitt finished 4th in District 11 with an 8-2 record. Newton, who is now 10-0 looked to make quick work of the Brahmas and would do just that.

On the first drive it only took two plays to score. Barlow took two handoffs; one run for 43 yards and then the next play from 18 yards out and the score was 7-0 with only 22 seconds off the clock. Newton’s defense shut down Pewitt all night not allowing Pewitt past the 50 until late in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Barlow, Val Fowler and Josh Foster all added scores in the first half and Newton led by 66-0 at halftime.

The final score of the game was 69-0. Newton will play the Grand Saline Indians at Henderson on Friday at 3 p.m.