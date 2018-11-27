Eagles Soar Over Grand Saline
Photo by Heather Foster
The Eagles Defense held Grand Saline to just 21 offensive yards in Friday’s game in Henderson. To way that the Eagles defense has been good is a bold understatement. This defense has been great! The Eagles haven’t allowed more than 7 points in the last seven games. The only team that scored during this current run was Corrigan Camden and that was in the final seconds of the second quarter in a game where Newton won 56-7. Corrigan is still in the play-offs, defeating Winona last Friday night 54-40 and will advance to the 3rd round against Dangerfield. Dangerfield could be a possible rematch with Newton in the quarterfinals if both teams win this Friday.