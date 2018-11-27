Festival Of Lights Was A Great Success

The 29th Annual Festival of Lights was held in Newton on Saturday, November 24th. People from all over the East Texas area came by to see the lighted Christmas parade and enjoyed the festivities. With four trains rolling through the park, the evening was truly a blast for young and old alike. Vendors set up booths on the courthouse square and sold goodies to parade goers. Santa was the grand finale at the parade and then went to the Train Depot to meet and greet kids. Pictured is the Piney Woods Safe House which won 1st place in the parade.