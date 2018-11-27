Twist & Shout’s Gymnast Places 6th In World Competition

Coach Ramonda Vinsant of Twist & South Gymnastics of Newton couldn’t be prouder. One of her students recently competed in the 26th Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in St. Petersburg, Russia and placed 6th in her synchro event with a fellow gymnast from New Jersey. Lynlee Taylor, who is only a seventh grader, of DeRidder, Louisiana competed on November 15th and 17th in two events. She also placed 22nd out of 68 in the individual event. For a young athlete she is really doing great. Coach Vinsant and Lynlee’s mother traveled to Russia for the event and returned home just in time for a Thanksgiving celebration. Lynlee Taylor truly had a lot to be thankful for this year. She said she was nervous going in to the competition but all the hard work really paid off for her. Great job Lynlee!