Eagles Coast through the 3rd Round

By Jon Meek

Photo by Heather Foster

The Newton Eagles traveled to Nacogdoches for a 3rd round playoff game at the historic Homer Bryce Stadium on the campus of Stephen F. Austin. The Troup Tigers was their opponent and I believe the Tigers planned to give the Eagles a fight after winning over Waskom 47-41 in overtime.

Newton got the ball and with only four plays the Eagles took off. The 75- yard one-minute drive was capped off by a 35-yard touchdown run by Darwin Barlow. The score was 7-0 Eagles. Newton’s defense marched on the field and quickly went to work. Although Troup would get one first down, they were forced to punt three plays later. Tamauzia Brown received the punt and went 30 yards setting up the offense with good field position. Barlow lined up as quarterback in the ‘Wild Cat’ formation and put Josh Foster in motion. Barlow pitched to Foster. Foster then juked and jumped like a hurdler and scored from 8 yards out. The score was 13-0 with just five plays and 45 yards in at 7:40 in 1st qtr. (2pts failed).

On defense the Eagles dominated but on this possession, Troup had a drive. After JJ Sylvester swatted down a pass and Jadrian Mcgraw flew across the field making a big third down tackle, Troup managed to convert when their quarterback found an open wide receiver streaking across the field and got him the ball right on the first down marker. Five plays later Troup punched in a touchdown from the one-yard line. It was a twelve play 75-yard drive in which the Eagles had some costly penalties, somewhat adding to the Troup drive. With About 3:20 left in 1st quarter the score was 13-7 Eagles. The Tigers kicked off after scoring and Gulley took the kick. Gulley found a seam and turned on the jets. He ran forty yards before being tackled on the Troup 45 yard line. Josh Foster took the snap and dropped back passing over to Tamauzia Brown for a 1st down. Three plays later Barlow emerged from the line after taking a handoff from Foster. Barlow ran 21 yards untouched for the touchdown 19-7 Eagles with 2:06 in the 1st.

