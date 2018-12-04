NVFD Stops Fire at Sunshine Convenient Store

On Tuesday around 9:50 a.m. the Newton Volunteer Fire Department was called to Sunshine Convenient Store located on Hwy 87 North in Newton County. It seemed that a fire started in a cooler in the store. Chief Kelley stated that it seemed to have been a wiring or electrical issue but the exact cause is unknown at this time. He said the light fixture caught fire and burned cigars, cigarettes and alcoholic beverages under the fixture. The NVFD was able to extinguish the flame before it caused much damage. Chief Kelley stated that the NVFD’s response time is very good and is truly key in saving a structure.