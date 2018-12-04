Wreck on 190 Sends Woman to Hospital

On Tuesday morning town was filled with sirens going east and west in Newton. At 10:36 a.m. Newton City Police, Newton County Deputies, Newton’s fire trucks, and an ambulance were all called out to an accident just east of town. According to Police Chief William Jackson, a 2009 Dodge Charger driven by 60 year old, Linda Darlene Hughes, failed to yield the right of way and pulled out from Hickory Lane Apartments on Highway 190 in front of a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 39 year old Kathleen Jewel Fountain. Hughes was taken by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial and her injuries are unknown at this time.