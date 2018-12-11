‘Tis the Season for Giving

Each month the Newton Food Share receives a large shipment of groceries from the Southeast Texas Food Bank in Beaumont. The driver from the bank drops pallets of food in the hallway, and volunteers unload the pallets into our storage area. This task is hard, physical labor. It is one of several tasks that must be completed prior to the distribution of food.

The most recent truck was received on December 4, and the major muscle team of Susan Karpel, Justin Herrington, Willie Latham, and Joe Lee Brooks paused in the midst of unpacking the food. The Newton Food Share is open the 2nd and 4th Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.