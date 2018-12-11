Winning Streak Continues For The Eagles

Photo by Heather Foster; Story by Jon Meek

During the week leading up to the Eagles 4th round matchup with Daingerfield, many of the Eagles players heard their cell phones ringing with notifications that the Newton Eagles would lose Thursday night. These messages were sent via Daingerfield players explaining the Eagles would not only lose – but be blown out – convincingly. The Eagles ignored the talk and game night came. The media talk continued to amplify the hype of the game calling it the fight of the “Two Old Blue Bloods”.

Newton received the ball and marched down the field, and on the 10th play Newton lined up on the 16 yard line of Daingerfield. They were looking to score and D-Low Fowler took a handoff and raced up the middle juking down to the 8 yard line, but as he was tackled the ball came loose and the Tigers recovered on their own 4 yard line. Newton’s defense held strong and on the 3rd play Maliak Metoyer made a huge hit knocking the ball out and the Eagles jumped on it. THAT WAS IT!

The final score was Newton 79 – Daingerfield 12.

Newton will play East Bernard on Friday, December 14 at 7 p.m. at Texan Drive Stadium in Porter. If the Eagles win on Friday, they will face the winner of the #2 Gunter vs. #4 Canadian. The state game for 3A-D2 will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday, December 20th at 3 p.m.