EAGLES WIN … HEADING TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Photo credit: Heather Foster/Story by Jon Meek

The Newton Eagles traveled to Porter, Texas on Friday night for the semi final game against the East Bernard Brahmas. Newton came into this game heavily favored with many saying the Eagles would blow out the Brahmas, but the Brahmas played hard to prove them wrong. East Bernard kicked and Val Fowler muffed the kick. Fowler picked up the ball, but the Brahmas were right there and tackled Fowler on the 7 yard line. Josh Foster was under center. He dropped to pass but the Brahmas sacked him and the Eagles were forced to punt. East Bernard tried to control the ball most of the game, but on their first possession the Eagles forced EB to punt on three plays. Newton would get a drive going midway through 1st quarter but a holding penalty stalled the drive and the Eagles would be forced to punt. Newton’s defense hit EB hard all night. The quarterback for the Brahmas was hit hard on several strong sacks by defensive ends Seth Craft and James Sylvester. East Bernard played one of their best games of the season and was not intimidated by the Eagles. An A-9 play, 51-yard drive and the Brahmas were in the end zone and the score was 7-0 East Bernard, with 22 seconds left in the 1st quarter.

After the Brahmas used 5 minutes and 45 seconds on the 9-play touchdown drive, Newton prepared to respond. The Eagles mounted their own 9-play drive all the way down to the EB 10 yard line. That’s when D-low Fowler took the handoff and ran to the left. Caiden Walker sealed off an oncoming defender and Fowler spun his way in for 6 after Caleb Colon kicked the extra point it was 7-7 with 8:38 left in 1st quarter. The two defenses were playing great all night; Newton’s defense was the difference in the game. Newton’s defense made huge plays on 3rd downs but so did East Bernard. After the two teams traded punts the score was 7-7 going into half.

The Eagles ended up beating the East Bernard Brahmas 21-14 and now will advance to the state title game in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 3 p.m. If you can’t make it to the game, listen to KTXJ 102.7 and you can also watch the game live on Thursday at 3 p.m. on Fox Sports Southwest Channel.