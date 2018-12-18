Shady Acres comes through again with another financial donation to the Newton Food Share on December 13, 2018. Each year, Shady Acres has a Christmas party for all of the employees. The employees and company chip in to give the Food Share a $1,000 donation. Nathan Hines and employees are shown presenting a check to Joe Miller of the Newton Food Share.

Shady Acres has been a successful, on-going business in Newton for many years, and they have always supported the local community in many ways. At the same time, the Hines family feels blessed and is blessed to be returning a portion of those blessings to the community. The Newton Food Share and the people of Newton are very blessed to have these good business citizens in our midst! Thank you Hines family, Shady Acres residents, and Shady Acres employees.