First Time in History- Back to Back Champions

After a hard fought battle the Eagles take the State Championship again at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This game was a real nail biter. Canadian came to Arlington to take the title and they truly gave it their best but in the end they came up short. The last half of this game was like watching Rocky IV when Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago went slug for slug until the end when Rocky defeated Drago winning the heavyweight belt. Congratulations Eagles you finished strong. Get the full story on page 2 of this week’s issue, on the newsstands now.