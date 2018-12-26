Sheriff Rowles Report

WOW, what a ball game! WE WON STATE AGAIN! WT, your staff and players make us so proud. Congrats! By the way I hope everyone has a very safe and Merry Christmas.

New Year’s is already on top of us and where did 2018 go!? Let’s see what has been going on in Newton County.

We received a 911 call for a lady who said she had just smoked a marijuana blunt (big,big joint). She stated that the blunt was too strong and that she was throwing up and felt very dizzy. The female caller asked for help so we sent her an ambulance to check her out. I assume she is alive and I bet next time she will just buy lights.

Last week I talked about kids at a deer camp that destroyed deer feeders. Once they saw their pictures they confessed to what they had done. Cameras do work!

On another note we had an accidental shooting that occurred in Bon Wier area. A man accidentally shot himself in the leg but he is expecting to make a full recovery and be okay.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: Learn from the mistakes of others because we never live long enough to make them all ourselves. Ya’ll have a good week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless!