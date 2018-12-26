Waters Rise on Toledo Bend Reservoir

SRA press release as of press time Friday at 5:00 p.m

Persons having interests in the Sabine River Basin below the reservoir are hereby advised that on Thursday, December 20, 2018, due to elevated levels on the reservoir elevation, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE GUIDE FOR SPILLWAY GATE OPERATIONS IN THE LICENSE APPROVED BY FERC FOR TOLEDO BEND RESERVOIR, CURRENT RELEASES ARE: 5 gates are currently open 1 foot. Interested persons should monitor current river and reservoir levels and reservoir release amounts since the river could reach flood stage and evacuation of persons, animals, and property may become necessary. Releases through the spillway gates, depending on upstream and downstream conditions, will be made in accordance with the Toledo Bend Spillway Operating Guide as approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The first step will be to open five gates one foot each. Once the spillway releases begin, the local sheriff’s office, as well as the Toledo Bend Project offices at the dam site will be able to give the latest reported river stages and river forecasts received from the National Weather Service, River Forecast Center. Up-to-date reservoir elevations and releases as well as links to specific river gauges may be obtained from SRA’s websites: www.srala-toledo.com , www.sratx.org or www.setexasrain.org. Information on specific river gages can be obtained from the National Weather Service at the following website: http://www.srh.noaa.gov/wgrfc and from the USGS at the following website: http://tx.waterdata.usgs.gov. Toledo Bend Reservoir is not a flood control reservoir and can experience significant rises in elevation in a short time span, as much as one to two feet in a 24 to 36 hour period.

