Bon Wier Man Arrested

On Friday, December 28th Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles stated that an arrest was made in a sexual assault of a child case on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 44 year old, Phillip James Alford of Bon Wier, who has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Sheriff Rowles said these crimes are a 1st degree felony. Justice of the Peace, Mike Greer, set Alford’s bond at $450,000. Three of the victims were from Newton County and they are investigating another possible victim in Jasper County. Alford is being held in the Newton County Jail and according to investigators denies all allegations.