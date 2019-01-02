Latest Releases at Toledo Bend Reservoir

As of press time on Monday, December 31, 2018 Toledo Bend Project Joint Operation has 11 gates open 2 feet: In accordance with the guide for spillway gate operations in the license approved by FERC for Toledo Bend Reservoir, these are the current releases. Up to date reservoir elevations and releases as well as links to specific river gauges may be obtained from SRA’s websites: www:sralatoledo.com, www.sratx.org and www.setexasrain.org. Information on specific river gauges can be obtained from the national Weather Service at the following website: www.weather.gov/wgrfc and from the USGS at tx.waterdata.usgs.gov