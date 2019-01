Photo by Heather Foster

Newton High School Head Coach, W.T. Johnston is being inducted into the Hall of Honor by Christus Sports Medicine and Beaumont Bone and Joint on January 26, 2019. Five other men will be honored as well during the ceremony. The event begins at 12:00 noon at the Holiday Inn of Beaumont off of Walden Road. We are so proud of our State Championship coach. Congratulations!