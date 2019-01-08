Man Flown by Air Rescue after Shooting

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles says that one person was shot and two people were taken into custody following a late Monday morning disturbance. Deputies were called out shortly before noon on Monday, January 7th, 2019 when shots were reported to 911. The home is located on 9931 US Highway 87 just north of Bleakwood.

Rowles said that a man had a gunshot wound to his thigh with massive bleeding. It was believed that a bullet possibly struck his femoral artery. The victim was identified as Brandon Stark, age 32. Stark was flown from the scene by Air Rescue to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont and was reported to be in surgery for a critical gunshot wound.

According to Rowles, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine inside the home and a man and woman were arrested. George Riggs, white male, 32 years old from Newton and Cissy Jennings, white female, 36 years old from DeQuincy, La., were both arrested at the scene.