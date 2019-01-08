State Champions Honored With Parade

| | 0

The Newton Eagle Athletic Booster Club will host a parade and celebration for the 2018 Texas High School Football 3A D-II State Champion Newton Eagles on Saturday, January 12th, 2019.  The parade will be held at 2 p.m. and a “meet and greet” will follow at the Howard Civic Center.  Please come and support your Eagles!

Posted in Top Stories

Leave a Comment