State Champions Honored With Parade
The Newton Eagle Athletic Booster Club will host a parade and celebration for the 2018 Texas High School Football 3A D-II State Champion Newton Eagles on Saturday, January 12th, 2019. The parade will be held at 2 p.m. and a “meet and greet” will follow at the Howard Civic Center. Please come and support your Eagles!
