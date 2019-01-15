3A Division II District 12 All District Football 2018

The Newton Eagles that have been named All District Players are: District MVP: Josh Foster; Offensive MVP: Darwin Barlow; Co-Defensive MVP: Kristian Paulette and James Sylvester; Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Val Fowler; Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Dreshawn Spikes; Coach of the Year: W.T. Johnston; 1st Team Offense: Center: Avante Burnham – Jr.; Guard: Jamarion Samuel – Jr.; Tackle: Caiden Walker – Sr.; Tight End: Galen Kellum – Sr.; Receiver: Dominique Seastrunk – Jr.; Kicker: Caleb Colon – Sr.; 2nd Team Offense: Quarterback: Nate Williams – Soph.; Running Back: Kevin Watson – Jr.; Guard: Patrick Davis – Sr.; Tackle: Colt Burnett – Sr.; Receiver: Zach Gulley – Jr.; 1st Team Defense: Defensive Tackle: Michael Clark – Jr. and Galen Kellum – Sr.; Defensive End: Seth Craft – Sr., and Christian Kellum – Sr.; Inside Linebacker: Jadrian McGraw – Sr.; Outside Linebacker: Maliak Metoyer – Sr.; Cornerback: Nate Williams – Soph.; 2nd Team Defense: Defensive Tackle: Avante Burnham – Jr.; Outside Linebacker: Kevin Watson – Jr.; Safety: Zach Gulley – Jr.; Cornerback: Dominique Seastrunk – Jr., and Ledamion Beaty – Sr.; Honorable Mentions: Offense: Brice Westbrook – Soph., Hunter Amburn – Jr., Yavin Shankle – Sr.; Defense: Robbie Phillips.

Congratulations!