Gun and Bow Club Attends Xtreme Shootout and has Great Success

On Saturday, January 12, 2019, the Newton Area Youth Gun & Bow Club went to Palestine, Texas to shoot at the Anderson County Xtreme Shootout. The team took 25 youth, ranging in age from 7-15 and walked away with 8 awards.

The Gun and Bow Club, managed and coached by Marty and Sheryl Herrington, is in its 4th year as a chartered 4-H Club. The Herrington’s are super excited about the participation of the youth and the willingness of the parents to jump in and help. The club currently has over 30 active participants.

The Texas State 4-H shooting sports will hold a coaching certification in Newton later this month and 45 adults from all over the state will come to gain a coaches certification. Newton’s Club is excited to announce that they will be gaining six new coaches and will begin a Shotgun League in the near future coached by Pastor Josh and Amy Sanford. The entire club would like to thank the Friends of the NRA and the Newton County Agri-Life Extension Office for all they do to help make this club possible!