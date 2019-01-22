Barlow Nominated as Willie Ray Smith Finalist

| | 0

Photo by Heather Foster

Finalists for the 2019 Willie Ray Smith Awards were revealed on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, with a good mix of players from all around Southeast Texas.

Our own Darwin Barlow has been named as a finalist.

For more on the story pick up the latest copy of the Newton County News!

Posted in Top Stories

Leave a Comment