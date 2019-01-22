Gooch hits the airwaves on Fox and Friends
“The highlight of the trip to New York was definitely the opportunity to be on national television on the morning show, Fox and Friends.” These were the words of our friend and neighbor, David Gooch after a fast and furious trip to New York City!
For more on the story pick up the latest copy of the Newton County News in stores now!
Posted in Top Stories
Related Posts
McGraw Nominated as Willie Ray Smith Finalist
Barlow Nominated as Willie Ray Smith Finalist
In Memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.
A Great Day for a State Championship Parade in Newton
January 15, 2019 | No Comments »
3A Division II District 12 All District Football 2018
January 15, 2019 | No Comments »