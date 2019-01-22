In Memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.
On Monday, January 21, 2019, community members gathered for a parade to commemorate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., which was January 15, 1929. The participants walked down Glover Drive in the city of Newton.
