Eagles Signing Day 2019

Photo credit Heather Foster/Newton Sports Page

Six outstanding Newton Eagles signed with colleges on February 6, 2019 in the Newton High School Gymnasium. Each of these athletes has exhibited excellence in their endeavors to represent Newton High School athletics. They are Addison Causey, who signed with Lyon College Cross Country; Darwin Barlow, who signed with TCU Football; Josh Foster, signing with TCU Football; Caiden Walker, signed with SFA Football; Jadrian McGraw, who signed with Texas Southern University Football; and Maliak Metoyer, who signed with Missouri Valley College Football.