Photo credit – Brandy Gulley

Newton High School graduate, Coach James Gulley’s Lamar University jersey was retired on Saturday, February 16 at a Lamar basketball game. Coach Gulley played basketball for Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas from 1984-1988. Family and friends attended the game and ceremony to support Gulley in his achievements. Shown is Gulley with his wife, Brandy and son.