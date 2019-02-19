NISD Update on Recent Health Scare

It is with relief and thankfulness that NISD is able to give you a good report. We have received an update from the Texas Department of Health, in regards to the recent case of Meningitis reported in our school. The type and cause of this particular meningitis does not pose any elevated risk to students or staff of NISD.

Newton ISD appreciates the community’s support, and we will be diligent in the preventive measures we are presently implementing on campus. The cleaning and disinfecting of all campuses will move forward in order to protect our students during the peak of the influenza season. Newton ISD resumed scheduled classes on Monday, February 18th.