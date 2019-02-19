Wreck Involving Horse Sends Woman to Hospital

On February 4, 2019 at around 6:45 p.m. the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 87 South near Trout Creek in Newton County.

The initial reports indicate that a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Highway 87. As the driver entered a curve, a horse was running northbound in the southbound traffic lane.

For more information on this story, get this week’s copy of the Newton County News.