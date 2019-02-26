Barlow Wins The 2019 Willie Ray Smith Award
Photo by Heather Foster
For his tremendous football career with the Newton Eagles, running back Darwin Barlow was chosen for the prestigious Willie Ray Smith Award. Barlow has signed to play football with TCU in the fall of 2019.
For more on this story, pick up this week’s copy of the Newton County News!
Posted in Top Stories
Related Posts
Newton Man Dies in Collision in Pine Grove Community
February 26, 2019 | No Comments »
Capturing a Winning Shot
February 26, 2019 | No Comments »