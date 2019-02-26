Barlow Wins The 2019 Willie Ray Smith Award

Photo by Heather Foster

For his tremendous football career with the Newton Eagles, running back Darwin Barlow was chosen for the prestigious Willie Ray Smith Award.  Barlow has signed to play football with TCU in the fall of 2019.

